Dhanashree Verma reacts to rumours of her cheating on Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Unko darr hai na ke main...'

Dhanashree Verma, who is currently a participant in Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall, has not shied away from discussing her personal life on the show. Just recently, Dhanashree addressed the rumours of her cheating on Chahal and called them "made up". Dhanashree alleged that the stories might have been spread by Chahal's team to hide the real reason behind the issues they faced in their relationship.

Did Dhanashree Verma cheat on Yuzvendra Chahal?

While talking to Arbaaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma said, "Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai, (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life)."

When Arbaaz Patel asked if she ever cheated on Chahal, Dhanashree Verma said, "Woh toh failayenge na. Faltu baat. Unko darr hai na ke main munh na khol do toh dabayenge na. Arbaaz main batauungi na ek ek baat, aap yeh show aapko peanuts lagega. (They will spread such rubbish things about me. He is scared of me opening my mouth and talking about him, hence this is just an attempt to shut me down. If I tell you the details of what all happened, you will be shocked, and this show will seem like peanuts to you)."

What does Dhanashree Verma think of Yuzvendra Chahal dating RJ Mahvash?

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got divorced in February this year. Chahal, since then, is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. Hinting at the rumoured relationship when Arbaaz Patel said, "Abhi woh (Chahal) jinke saath hai, main unko jaanta hu," Dhanashree Verma chose not to comment on the matter.

