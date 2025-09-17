Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

ICC rankings: Varun Chakravarthy achieves BIG spot ahead of Asia Cup clash vs Oman, becomes...

'President Zelenskyy has hand in President Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's assassination': Ukrainian MP makes shocking allegation

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif makes SHOCKING remark on US politicians: 'They accept bribes openly from Israel, if I...'

Nagma Mirajkar finally BREAKS SILENCE on Baseer Ali, Shubhi Joshi's allegations of Awez Darbar cheating on her: 'I think it's stupid ki..' | Exclusive

Dhanashree Verma reacts to rumours of her cheating on Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Unko darr hai na ke main...'

Navratri Kalash Sthapana 2025 date: Shubh muhurat, fasting rules, dos, and don'ts to follow during 9-day festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs UAE

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement...

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

Trump arrives in UK:Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeViral

VIRAL

Dhanashree Verma reacts to rumours of her cheating on Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Unko darr hai na ke main...'

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got divorced in February this year. Chahal, since then, is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. Hinting at the rumoured relationship when Arbaaz Patel said, "Abhi woh (Chahal) jinke saath hai, main unko jaanta hu."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dhanashree Verma reacts to rumours of her cheating on Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Unko darr hai na ke main...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhanashree Verma, who is currently a participant in Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall, has not shied away from discussing her personal life on the show. Just recently, Dhanashree addressed the rumours of her cheating on Chahal and called them "made up". Dhanashree alleged that the stories might have been spread by Chahal's team to hide the real reason behind the issues they faced in their relationship. 

Did Dhanashree Verma cheat on Yuzvendra Chahal? 

While talking to Arbaaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma said, "Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai, (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life)." 

When Arbaaz Patel asked if she ever cheated on Chahal, Dhanashree Verma said, "Woh toh failayenge na. Faltu baat. Unko darr hai na ke main munh na khol do toh dabayenge na. Arbaaz main batauungi na ek ek baat, aap yeh show aapko peanuts lagega. (They will spread such rubbish things about me. He is scared of me opening my mouth and talking about him, hence this is just an attempt to shut me down. If I tell you the details of what all happened, you will be shocked, and this show will seem like peanuts to you)."

What does Dhanashree Verma think of Yuzvendra Chahal dating RJ Mahvash? 

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got divorced in February this year. Chahal, since then, is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. Hinting at the rumoured relationship when Arbaaz Patel said, "Abhi woh (Chahal) jinke saath hai, main unko jaanta hu," Dhanashree Verma chose not to comment on the matter. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra was in 'serious' relationship before marrying Nick Jonas, Prahlad Kakkar confirms: 'It was very...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal: 'We have met just 3–4 times and...'
Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal
India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Why has match become controversial? Can cricket heal wounds of Pahalgam attack or aggravate it?
India-Pakistan Asia Cup: Can cricket heal wounds of Pahalgam terror attack?
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?
PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs UAE
Nick Jonas birthday: How rich is India's 'national jiju'? Inside his massive Rs 665 crore net worth and lifestyle
Nick Jonas birthday: How rich is India's 'national jiju'? Inside his net worth
More layoffs! THIS US car giant announces 1,000 job cuts, check details
More layoffs! THIS US car giant announces 1,000 job cuts, here's why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE