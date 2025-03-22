T-Series song, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, stars Dhanashree Verma along with Pataal Lok actor Ishwak Singh. The song is grabbing headlines for exploring infidelity, toxic relationships and domestic violence, especially amid Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce.

Dhanashree Verma, on Friday, made her first public appearance after her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree Verma is currently promoting her song on Infeditily 'Dekha Ji Dekha Maine' which is going viral for its theme and messaging. Many are speculating that Dhanashree Verma's latest song has a connection to her personal life. Amid this, the YouTuber's cryptic response after a paparazzo asked if her new song on infidelity reflects her 'current situation' is going viral.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Dhanashree Verma dodged the questions on her divorce but her subtle hints were hard to miss. In the viral video, a paparazzo asked her, "Ma’am, kal ke baare mein aapko kuch bolna hai?" (Do you want to speak about yesterday?)

Refusing to react, Dhanashree Verma ultimately said, "Gaana suno pehle."(Listen to the song first)

When another paparazzo asked Dhanashree Verma, "Gaane se match ho raha hai thoda bahut" (The song is reflecting your current situation), Dhanashree Verma only responded cryptically, with a smile and a thumbs up.

Dhanashree Verma's new song especially created waves after her lawyer friend shared a story praising her performance saying, "Life imitating art… the best yet. So proud of you." The YouTuber re-shared the post, fueling the fan theories.

T-Series song, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, stars Dhanashree Verma along with Pataal Lok actor Ishwak Singh. The song is grabbing headlines for exploring infidelity, toxic relationships and domestic violence, especially amid Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce.

As for her personal life, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married in 2020, separated in 2022 and got divorced earlier this week.