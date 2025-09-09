Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on facing negative PR after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I respected him even when...'

Speaking about the negative PR she got after her divorce from Chahal, Dhanashree Verma said, "If you want to portray yourself in a good light, let your work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image?"

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got divorced earlier this year, and ever since it was finalised, their comments about their relationship and each other have been going viral on social media. While Yuzvendra Chahal has been staying away from the limelight, Dhanashree Verma has entered Ashneer Grover–hosted Rise and Fall.

Has Dhanashree Verma found love again after her divorce from Yuzvedra Chahal?

In a recent episode of the show, Dhanashree Verma spoke about Chahal and how she is not interested in love anymore.

In the recent episode of the show, Dhanashree talked about her ex-husband and shared that she is not interested in love anymore. Dhanashree Verma also spoke about how important it is to be responsible for the other person’s respect in a marriage.

"Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai (Every person is responsible for their own respect), and when you’re in a marriage, you’re responsible for the other person too. Their respect is also your responsibility. I could have been disrespectful too, you think I don’t have things to say, as a woman? But he was my husband, I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him," Dhanashree Verma said, adding, "I’m not cynical about love, maybe that’s a harsh word, but I’m not interested."

Dhanashree Verma on negative PR after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Speaking about the negative PR she got after her divorce from Chahal, Dhanashree Verma said, "If you want to portray yourself in a good light, let your work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image?"

She added, "When you know, no matter what I do, I am not going to be criticised, then you don’t have fear. We live in a country where we know support will be favoured to one particular side. Still, if you want to discuss that, then it’s intentional — but it’s okay, please, everyone be happy."

