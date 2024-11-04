The viral video shows devotees queueing up to drink water from an elephant sculpture on the wall inside Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan.

Dozens of devotees drank AC water believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ at Vrindavan’s famous Banke Bihari temple. The footage from the Uttar Pradesh temple has gone viral triggering reactions on the internet.

The viral video shows devotees queueing up to drink water from an elephant sculpture on the wall. Some temple-goers used cups, while others used their palms to get drops of what they believed to be holy water. A person filming the video was heard telling some devotees that the holy water was the AC discharge. Despite the warning, the devotees continued to drink or splash water. According to Jagran reports, the AC water running from the tubes has been integrated into the temple’s architecture. The video has so far received 3 million views.

The video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) was captioned, “Serious education is needed 100%.People are drinking AC water, thinking it is 'Charanamrit' from the feet of God !!” Soon after several X users spammed the comment section with their views. “Drinking AC water is 10000% better than drinking real CharanAmrit water,” wrote a user. “Perfect definition of Andbakhts,” commented the second user. “Who knew a little AC could turn into a divine experience? Just wait until they start calling it 'Heavenly Hydration!” said the third user.

An X user pointed out the superstition ingrained in Indians. “Drinking AC water like it’s charnamrit? unbelievable, the level of superstition and ignorance some ppl still hold onto in India. these are often the same ppl who never went to school but love commenting on others’ posts with ‘aaj fir tu school nhi gaya?’ with people clinging to,” said the user.

The video reminded some users of a similar incident which took place in 2012. The Weeping Crucifix incident happened in Mumbai, where water began to flow from the feet of a statue of the crucified Jesus. Dozens of devotees hovered at the site to witness what they believed was a miracle. However, the source of the water was later found to be a clogged toilet near the statue.