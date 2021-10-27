Devar-Bhabhi ka baraat dance! Sister-in-law dances on popular Salman Khan song at devar's wedding - WATCH viral video

The chemistry between brother-in-law and sister-in-law is tremendous. Friendship and love, both are seen in this relationship, which is sometimes like mother-son and at other times like brother-sister.

When the brother-in-law is married, the sister-in-law takes over all the responsibilities of the house and preparations. She gets very engrossed in the preparations for the marriage of the brother-in-law. The happiness of the brother-in-law's wedding is so much that she loses her senses and gets engaged only in fulfilling the demand of the brother-in-law.

Now a video has gone viral, where a bhabhi can be seen dancing to the famous wedding song from Hum Apke Hai Koun! 'Lo Chali Main, Apni Devar ki Baraat…' starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane.

As soon as the brother-in-law’s wedding procession starts, the sister-in-law starts dancing like no one's watching. During this, sister-in-law also calls her husband to dance. Devar’s brother and sister-in-law start dancing together.

As soon as it was uploaded on the YouTube channel named Robofall – Jaarana & Jasmin, it became fiercely viral. It has been viewed more than 26 lakh times on YouTube.