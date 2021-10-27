Headlines

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,00,000

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

G20 Summit: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi For G20 Summit

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' in UP's Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

Devar-Bhabhi ka baraat dance! Sister-in-law dances on popular Salman Khan song at devar's wedding - WATCH viral video

The chemistry between brother-in-law and sister-in-law is tremendous. Friendship and love, both are seen in this relationship, which is sometimes like mother-son and at other times like brother-sister. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2021, 01:29 PM IST

The chemistry between brother-in-law and sister-in-law is tremendous. Friendship and love, both are seen in this relationship, which is sometimes like mother-son and at other times like brother-sister. 

When the brother-in-law is married, the sister-in-law takes over all the responsibilities of the house and preparations. She gets very engrossed in the preparations for the marriage of the brother-in-law. The happiness of the brother-in-law's wedding is so much that she loses her senses and gets engaged only in fulfilling the demand of the brother-in-law.

Now a video has gone viral, where a bhabhi can be seen dancing to the famous wedding song from Hum Apke Hai Koun! 'Lo Chali Main, Apni Devar ki Baraat…' starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane.

As soon as the brother-in-law’s wedding procession starts, the sister-in-law starts dancing like no one's watching. During this, sister-in-law also calls her husband to dance. Devar’s brother and sister-in-law start dancing together.

As soon as it was uploaded on the YouTube channel named Robofall – Jaarana & Jasmin, it became fiercely viral. It has been viewed more than 26 lakh times on YouTube.

