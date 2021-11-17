Devar-bhabhi ka dance! Guests shower money as sister-in-law dances with brother-in-law - WATCH viral video

Weddings are always incomplete without a dance performance especially when the bhabhi (sister-in-law) of the dulha (groom) performs her devar (brother-in-law). The pair of a devar and bhabhi is popular in marriages as they share a special bond, whether it is frienship or fun. A new video is currently going viral on social media where a bhabhi can be seen dancing at her devar's wedding with the guests and family members in attendance.

In the video which is going viral on social media, the bhabhi can be seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' popular song 'Lo Chali Main, Apni Devar Ki Baaraat Leke'.

In the video, the bhabhi can be seen dressed in a beautiful yellow lehenga, while her devar can be seen dressed in a suit. The wedding guests can be seen not only enjoying the performance but also showering Rs 500 notes on the stage to appreciate the dance and the bond between devar and bhabhi.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on YouTube by a user named Aman Mehndiratta and since then it has been going crazy viral. So far, the video has amassed close to 10 million views.

Users are also commenting on the video, appreciating the beautiful bhabhi and devar. One user commented, "Such me bhabhi. Aap bahut great ho (Really bhabhi, you are great). Waaaaoo that's amazing. Bhabhi you are looking so beautiful", while another said, "Didi apne to pura stage Hila Diya Itna mast dance Kiya aapane (Didi, you rocked the stage with your wonderful dance)."