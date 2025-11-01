FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, fasting rules, dos and don'ts for divine blessings

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, marks Lord Vishnu’s awakening and the holy Tulsi Vivah. Falling on November 1, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and avoid grains and non-veg foods, seeking divine blessings, peace, and marital harmony.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is one of the most spiritually significant Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month, the day marks the divine awakening of Lord Vishnu after a four-month cosmic slumber. This sacred occasion also heralds the beginning of several auspicious events in the Hindu calendar, including Tulsi Vivah, which symbolises the ceremonial union of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi (Vrinda), an embodiment of purity, devotion, and prosperity.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, Dev Uthani Ekadashi in 2025 will begin on November 1 at 9:11 AM and conclude on November 2 at 7:31 AM. The Parana (fast-breaking) time will fall between 1:11 PM and 3:24 PM on November 2, while the Hari Vasara period will end at 12:55 PM the same day.

Different Types of Ekadashi Fasts

Depending on devotion and physical endurance, devotees can observe the fast in various ways:

  1. Jalahar: Observing the fast by consuming only water.
  2. Ksheerbhoji: Limited to milk and milk-based items like yoghurt or buttermilk.
  3. Phalahari: Consuming select fruits while avoiding leafy greens and grains.
  4. Naktabhoji: Eating one meal before sunset, typically comprising non-grain items such as sabudana, potatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Rituals and Observances

The day begins with an early bath, followed by prayers and offerings of flowers, fruits, and incense to Lord Vishnu. Devotees take a Sankalp (vow) to observe the fast with complete devotion. Many observe a Nirjala fast (without food or water), while others opt for fruits or milk-based meals.

Throughout the day, devotees chant Vishnu mantras, recite the Bhagavad Gita and Vishnu Sahasranama, and engage in bhajans and kirtans. Many also stay awake through the night, participating in collective prayers and singing in reverence to Lord Vishnu.

Foods to Eat and Avoid

During the fast, only sattvic (pure) foods are permitted. Devotees typically consume fruits, milk, nuts, sabudana, and samak rice preparations. Grains, lentils, onions, garlic, and all non-vegetarian items are strictly prohibited. Beverages like tea, coffee, and alcohol are also avoided.

Observing Dev Uthani Ekadashi with faith and discipline is believed to cleanse sins, bring marital harmony, and bestow spiritual enlightenment, paving the way for divine blessings and prosperity.

