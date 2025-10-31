FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance

Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast will be observed tomorrow, November 1, 2025.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Know the date, parana muhurat, puja rituals and significance
Dev Uthani Ekadashi is an important festival with great religious and spiritual significance. According to Hindu scriptures, lord Vishnu wakes up after four months on this day. This day is considered one of the most auspicious days and holds special significance for Hindu devotees. Kartik Shukla Ekadashi and Prabodhini Ekadashi are other names of Devuthani Ekadashi. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and receive blessings. Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthani Ekadashi fast will be observed tomorrow, November 1, 2025.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Start - 1 November 2025 - 09:11 AM
Ekadashi Tithi Ends - November 2, 2025 - 07:31 AM
Passing Time - November 2, 2025 - 01:11 PM to 03:23 PM
Paran Divas Hari Vasar End Time - November 2, 2025 - 12:55 PM

Gauna Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time

Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on 2nd November 2025, and Parana time of Gauna Ekadashi will be on 3rd November 2025 from 6:34 am till 8:46 pm. On the day of Paran, the Dwadashi Tithi will end before sunrise.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Significance

According to the Skanda Purana, Lord Brahma first told Narada Muni about the importance of Devuthani Ekadashi. Since on this day all auspicious activities start again, this Ekadashi is considered very important. Those who observe fast on this auspicious day get salvation and get rid of all their bad deeds done knowingly or unknowingly. After giving up the body, he gets a place in Vaikuntha Dham (Abode of Lord Vishnu).

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in royal black look ahead of 52nd birthday, fans call her 'Forever Miss World'

 

