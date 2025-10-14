Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, observed during Kartik month, celebrates Lord Vishnu’s awakening from Yognidra. In 2025, it falls on November 1st. Fasting on this day, with rituals like satvik food, cleanliness, and charity, helps devotees rid themselves of sins and brings prosperity, peace, and blessings.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a highly revered fasting day in Sanatan Dharma, holds special significance in the month of Kartik. It is a day when devotees observe a fast to honour Lord Vishnu and Mother Tulsi, with the belief that this fast leads to spiritual awakening, relief from sins, and brings peace and happiness into one's life.

The Importance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

In the Vedic calendar, the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast is observed during the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight) of Kartik month. This occasion marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic sleep (Yognidra), symbolising the renewal of spiritual energy across the universe. It is a significant event, as it is believed that by observing the fast, a devotee can rid themselves of accumulated sins and enhance their spiritual journey.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will fall on November 1st, starting at 9:11 AM and ending at 7:31 AM on November 2nd. This day is also important because it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period in which devotees typically follow strict religious observances. The fast is broken on Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth day after Ekadashi), which will occur on November 2nd, with the time window for breaking the fast from 1:11 AM to 3:23 PM.

Puja Vidhi on Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Devotees who observe the fast on this day follow specific guidelines to maintain the sanctity of the ritual. These include:

Satvik Food: During the fast, only pure (Satvik) foods should be consumed. These include fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Avoid eating tamasic (heavy, impure) foods and rice, as they are believed to disrupt the spiritual process.

Clothing: It is recommended that devotees refrain from wearing black clothing on this day, as it is considered inauspicious for spiritual practices.

Cleanliness: Devotees are urged to maintain cleanliness in their homes and temples. The belief is that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, resides in a clean environment, so cleanliness is an essential part of the day’s rituals.

Breaking the Fast: The fast is broken on Dwadashi Tithi, which falls on November 2nd. The breakfast time window is from 1:11 AM to 3:23 PM.

Charity and Donation: After breaking the fast, it is customary to donate food, money, or other items to a temple or the needy. This act of charity is considered highly auspicious and is believed to invite prosperity and abundance into one’s life, ensuring no shortages in the future.

Vishnu Mantras for Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Devotees often recite powerful Vishnu mantras during the fasting period to invoke Lord Vishnu's blessings. These mantras help strengthen spiritual focus and bring divine protection. Here are two significant Vishnu mantras commonly recited:

Shantakaaram Bhujagashayanam

Shantakaaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanabham Suresham

Vishwadharam Gaganasadrisham Meghavarnam Shubhangam.

Lakshmikantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyam

Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvlokaikanatham.

Shantakaaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanabham Suresham Vishwadharam Gaganasadrisham Meghavarnam Shubhangam. Lakshmikantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyam Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvlokaikanatham. Om Namo Bhagwate Mahasudarshanaya

Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye: Amritkalash Hastaaya, destroyer of all fears, cure of all diseases

Trilokpathaya Triloknathaya Shri Mahavishnu Swarup

Sri Dhanvantari Swaroop Sri Sri Sri Aushachakra Narayanay Namah.

These mantras are believed to bring protection, healing, and spiritual upliftment during the observance of the fast.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is not just a religious observance but a day filled with spiritual and cultural significance. By observing the fast and following the rituals, devotees not only honour Lord Vishnu but also invite peace, prosperity, and the divine blessings of the universe into their lives. Whether through prayers, mantras, or acts of charity, this day serves as an opportunity to renew faith and build a closer connection with the divine.