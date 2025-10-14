Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here

THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead after tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Indore

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests

Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say

Good News for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Countdown for opening of Ganga Expressway begins, Meerut-Badaun 130 km stretch set to open in...

Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'

'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here

Diwali Offer 2025: HUGE discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro, check out deals here

THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

Do you know which city is known as 'City of Lights'?

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Netizens shocked, fans defend

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeViral

VIRAL

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, observed during Kartik month, celebrates Lord Vishnu’s awakening from Yognidra. In 2025, it falls on November 1st. Fasting on this day, with rituals like satvik food, cleanliness, and charity, helps devotees rid themselves of sins and brings prosperity, peace, and blessings.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 08:01 AM IST

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a highly revered fasting day in Sanatan Dharma, holds special significance in the month of Kartik. It is a day when devotees observe a fast to honour Lord Vishnu and Mother Tulsi, with the belief that this fast leads to spiritual awakening, relief from sins, and brings peace and happiness into one's life.

The Importance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

In the Vedic calendar, the Dev Uthani Ekadashi fast is observed during the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight) of Kartik month. This occasion marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic sleep (Yognidra), symbolising the renewal of spiritual energy across the universe. It is a significant event, as it is believed that by observing the fast, a devotee can rid themselves of accumulated sins and enhance their spiritual journey.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will fall on November 1st, starting at 9:11 AM and ending at 7:31 AM on November 2nd. This day is also important because it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period in which devotees typically follow strict religious observances. The fast is broken on Dwadashi Tithi (the twelfth day after Ekadashi), which will occur on November 2nd, with the time window for breaking the fast from 1:11 AM to 3:23 PM.

ALSO READLakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details

Puja Vidhi on Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Devotees who observe the fast on this day follow specific guidelines to maintain the sanctity of the ritual. These include:

  • Satvik Food: During the fast, only pure (Satvik) foods should be consumed. These include fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Avoid eating tamasic (heavy, impure) foods and rice, as they are believed to disrupt the spiritual process.
  • Clothing: It is recommended that devotees refrain from wearing black clothing on this day, as it is considered inauspicious for spiritual practices.
  • Cleanliness: Devotees are urged to maintain cleanliness in their homes and temples. The belief is that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, resides in a clean environment, so cleanliness is an essential part of the day’s rituals.
  • Breaking the Fast: The fast is broken on Dwadashi Tithi, which falls on November 2nd. The breakfast time window is from 1:11 AM to 3:23 PM.
  • Charity and Donation: After breaking the fast, it is customary to donate food, money, or other items to a temple or the needy. This act of charity is considered highly auspicious and is believed to invite prosperity and abundance into one’s life, ensuring no shortages in the future.

Vishnu Mantras for Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Devotees often recite powerful Vishnu mantras during the fasting period to invoke Lord Vishnu's blessings. These mantras help strengthen spiritual focus and bring divine protection. Here are two significant Vishnu mantras commonly recited:

  • Shantakaaram Bhujagashayanam
    Shantakaaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanabham Suresham
    Vishwadharam Gaganasadrisham Meghavarnam Shubhangam.
    Lakshmikantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyam
    Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvlokaikanatham.

  • Om Namo Bhagwate Mahasudarshanaya
    Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye: Amritkalash Hastaaya, destroyer of all fears, cure of all diseases
    Trilokpathaya Triloknathaya Shri Mahavishnu Swarup
    Sri Dhanvantari Swaroop Sri Sri Sri Aushachakra Narayanay Namah.

These mantras are believed to bring protection, healing, and spiritual upliftment during the observance of the fast.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is not just a religious observance but a day filled with spiritual and cultural significance. By observing the fast and following the rituals, devotees not only honour Lord Vishnu but also invite peace, prosperity, and the divine blessings of the universe into their lives. Whether through prayers, mantras, or acts of charity, this day serves as an opportunity to renew faith and build a closer connection with the divine.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo flight suffers major mid-air scare, second incident in four days; here's what happened
IndiGo flight sees major mid-air scare, second incident in four days
Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting
Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days?
Pat Cummins breaks silence on injury, gives MAJOR update on his fitness ahead of Ashes, says 'want to make sure...'
Pat Cummins breaks silence on injury, gives MAJOR update on his fitness ahead of
Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF
Red Cross on its way to retrieve bodies of dead hostages, says IDF
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's comeback in Perth in danger? Here's what we know
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's comeback in Perth in danger? Here's what we know
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE