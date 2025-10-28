FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Dev Deepawali 2025 will be celebrated on November 5 in Kashi. Lamps will be lit during the Pradosh Kaal from 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM. Falling under Siddhi Yoga, the festival marks Lord Shiva’s victory over Tripurasura and the descent of the gods to the Ganga for worship and illumination.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas
The sacred festival of Dev Deepawali, also known as the Festival of Lights of the Gods, is one of the most celebrated occasions in Kashi (Varanasi). It is observed every year on the full moon (Purnima) of the Kartik month’s Shukla Paksha, marking the day when the gods and goddesses are believed to descend to the Ganges to honour Lord Shiva.

When is Dev Deepawali in 2025?

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima will begin at 10:36 PM on Tuesday, November 4, and end at 6:48 PM on Wednesday, November 5. Based on the rising date and the Pradosh period, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The Brahma Muhurta for early morning worship will be from 4:52 AM to 5:44 AM, and the evening twilight will last from 5:33 PM to 6:51 PM.

Auspicious Time to Light Lamps

On this sacred evening, devotees light thousands of lamps along the ghats of the Ganges during the Pradosh Kaal, which is considered the most auspicious period for the ritual. The best time to light diyas this year is between 5:15 PM and 7:50 PM, a span of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Dev Deepawali 2025 in Siddhi Yoga

This year’s festival falls under the influence of Siddhi Yoga, an auspicious yoga that lasts until 11:28 AM. After that, Vyatipat Yoga takes over. Additionally, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, a time believed to fulfil all desires, will occur on November 6 from 6:34 AM to 6:37 AM.

On the day of the festival, the Ashwini Nakshatra will remain active until 9:40 AM, followed by Bharani Nakshatra, which continues until the early hours of November 6, before transitioning to Krittika Nakshatra.

Bhadra on Dev Deepawali

Although Bhadra will be present on November 5 from 6:36 AM to 8:44 AM, it resides in heaven (Swarg Lok), meaning it will not have any inauspicious effects on the celebrations.

Spiritual Significance of Dev Deepawali

According to ancient scriptures, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura on this day, freeing the three worlds from his tyranny. To celebrate this divine victory, the gods descended to Kashi, took a holy dip in the Ganga, and lit lamps in reverence to Lord Shiva. Since then, the occasion has been commemorated as Dev Deepawali, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

The ghats of Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar, and Ujjain glow with millions of lamps, as devotees offer prayers, perform Ganga aarti, and celebrate this divine night with devotion and joy.

