Dev Deepawali 2025: Light diyas at these 5 auspicious places TODAY to attract divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi

On Dev Deepawali 2025, light diyas at these five sacred places to invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings, divine prosperity, and positive energy.

The sacred festival of Dev Deepawali, also known as the Festival of Lights of the Gods, will be celebrated this year on 5 November 2025. This auspicious day falls on the full moon of the Kartik month, marking the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura.

After this triumph, it is believed that all the deities descended to Earth and lit countless lamps to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Since then, devotees have been observing this day with deep devotion by lighting diyas (lamps) to seek divine blessings.

Significance of Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali symbolises the divine celebration of peace, prosperity, and positivity. It is said that lighting diyas on this day invites the grace of Lord Shiva, Goddess Lakshmi, and all deities. The ritual of lighting lamps on this occasion not only removes negativity but also brings abundance, happiness, and good fortune.

Traditionally, people visit Varanasi to perform Deep Daan (offering of lamps) on the ghats of the River Ganga. The sight of thousands of diyas floating on the river. However, if you are unable to visit the Ganges, you can light diyas in specific corners believed to attract divine blessings.

Five auspicious places to light diyas on Dev Diwali 2025

At the Main Entrance of Your Home:

Begin the evening by lighting the first diya at your home’s main doorway. This symbolises welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva into your home.

Near the Water Source in the Kitchen:

Place the second diya near the water area of your kitchen. It represents purity, health, and abundance. Water is considered sacred, and lighting a lamp near it is said to bring nourishment and good health to the family.

Beside the Tulsi Plant:

The third diya should be placed near the Tulsi plant. Tulsi is regarded as a form of Goddess Lakshmi herself.

At a Nearby Shiva Temple:

Dev Deepawali is closely connected to Lord Shiva. Lighting the fourth diya at a nearby Shiva temple is highly auspicious.

In the Northeast Corner (Ishan Kon) of the House:

Light the fifth diya in the northeast direction of your home. This is considered the most sacred corner and is associated with prosperity, positivity, and spiritual energy.

How many diyas should you light on Dev Deepawali?

According to traditional belief, devotees can light 5, 7, 11, 21, 51, or even 101 diyas during the Pradosh Kaal. Lighting diyas with 8 or 12 faces (mukhs) is considered even more auspicious. Along with lighting lamps, performing Shiva Puja, chanting mantras, and offering prayers during this time brings immense spiritual benefits.