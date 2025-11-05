FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dev Deepawali 2025: 25+ divine wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Celebrate Dev Deepawali 2025 on November 5 with divine light and positivity. Share heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes with loved ones, and invite Lord Shiva’s and Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings into your home.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Dev Deepawali 2025: 25+ divine wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones
The festival of lights for the gods

Dev Deepawali, also known as the 'Diwali of the Gods,' is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals celebrated in India, especially in Varanasi. Falling fifteen days after Diwali, on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, it is believed that on this day, the Gods descend to Earth to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. The entire ghats of the Ganga are illuminated with thousands of diyas, creating a breathtaking sight that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Divine Wishes, Messages, and Quotes for Dev Deepawali 2025

  • May the divine light of Dev Deepawali illuminate your home with peace, prosperity, and happiness.
  • On this sacred night, may Lord Shiva bless you with strength and wisdom.
  • Wishing you a glowing Dev Deepawali filled with divine blessings and eternal joy.
  • Let the lamps of devotion and faith brighten your path forever.
  • May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring wealth and abundance into your life.
  • As the Ganga glows with countless diyas, may your heart shine with endless light and positivity.
  • Celebrate the victory of good over evil this Dev Deepawali and welcome divine energy into your home.
  • Light diyas not just around you, but also within — for true peace begins from the soul.
  • Let’s honour Lord Shiva and seek blessings for a life filled with hope, courage, and compassion.
  • Happy Dev Deepawali! May your days ahead be as radiant as the lamps on the ghats of Varanasi.
  • Where light shines, darkness cannot exist. Let Dev Deepawali be your path to truth and peace.
  • Lighting a diya is not just an act of faith; it’s a prayer for hope and harmony.
  • Dev Deepawali reminds us that every flicker of light carries divine energy within it.
  • When lamps glow with devotion, the entire universe celebrates in joy.
  • On this sacred night, may your soul glow as brightly as the ghats of Kashi.
  • May your home shine like the ghats of Varanasi on Dev Deepawali.
  • May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace and strength to your heart.
  • Wishing you a divine Dev Diwali filled with light and laughter.
  • Let your inner light shine brighter than the lamps of Dev Diwali.
  • Every diya lit on Dev Diwali is a step toward enlightenment.
  • When light conquers darkness, divinity awakens within.
  • True celebration is lighting the lamp of compassion in every heart.
  • As Ganga glows with lamps, let your soul glow with devotion.
  • May Lord Shiva bless you with the strength to overcome life’s darkness.
  • Dev Diwali reminds us that even a small lamp can light up the night.
  • When faith burns bright, no darkness can prevail.
  • Illuminate your heart, and the universe will mirror your light.
  • Devotion is the flame that never fades, light it this Dev Diwali.
  • On this sacred Dev Diwali, may your prayers reach the divine and return as blessings.
  • Let’s celebrate the festival of divine light by spreading kindness and hope.
  • May the holy river Ganga wash away your sorrows and fill your life with peace.
  • Wishing you purity in thoughts, devotion in heart, and light in life.
  • May your dreams shine as bright as the diyas on this Dev Diwali night.
