Dev Deepawali 2025: 25+ divine wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

Celebrate Dev Deepawali 2025 on November 5 with divine light and positivity. Share heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes with loved ones, and invite Lord Shiva’s and Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings into your home.

The festival of lights for the gods

Dev Deepawali, also known as the 'Diwali of the Gods,' is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals celebrated in India, especially in Varanasi. Falling fifteen days after Diwali, on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, it is believed that on this day, the Gods descend to Earth to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. The entire ghats of the Ganga are illuminated with thousands of diyas, creating a breathtaking sight that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Divine Wishes, Messages, and Quotes for Dev Deepawali 2025