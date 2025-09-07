Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan
From Hungama 2 to Bunty Aur Babli 2: 7 Bollywood sequels that couldn’t match original’s magic
From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Indian celebrities who are popular among South Korean people
SIIMA 2025 full list of winners: Amaran, Manjummel Boys named Best Film; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sai Pallavi, Anurag Kashyap win acting honours
Radhika Apte turns 40: Know about her morning coriander-cumin detox drink for a fit and toned body
'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo
'Destroyed false male egos': Pune student’s dance on three-song remix cecomes internet sensation, WATCH viral video
7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic, earned Rs...
Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine
VIRAL
In the clip, a young man named Ritesh takes centre stage with a remix of songs - Dupatta Mera, Jigar Da Tukda, and Shaky.
A video of a Pune college student performing to a three-song remix at a fest has gone massively viral on social media.
In the clip, a young man named Ritesh takes centre stage with a remix of songs - Dupatta Mera, Jigar Da Tukda, and Shaky. His energetic and smooth dance moves grabbed many eyeballs on the internet.
The video, shared by Ritesh Udawant on Instagram with the caption, “Danced my heart out at Fergusson”, has garnered over 5,40,000 views as of now.
One user wrote, ''Pollution to yuhi badnaam hain, actual global warming to aapke moves kar rahe hain.''
Another user said, ''The moves ,,, and the damn moves.''
A third user commented, ''Brooo, you destroyed so many false male egos by your moves though.''
Another user wrote, ''669 days of realising galat college mai admission le liya .''
Also read: What Is Indra Jatra? All you need to know about Nepal’s festival celebrating young living goddess