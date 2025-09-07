Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

'Destroyed false male egos': Pune student’s dance on three-song remix cecomes internet sensation, WATCH viral video

In the clip, a young man named Ritesh takes centre stage with a remix of songs - Dupatta Mera, Jigar Da Tukda, and Shaky.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

'Destroyed false male egos': Pune student’s dance on three-song remix cecomes internet sensation, WATCH viral video
A video of a Pune college student performing to a three-song remix at a fest has gone massively viral on social media. 

In the clip, a young man named Ritesh takes centre stage with a remix of songs - Dupatta Mera, Jigar Da Tukda, and Shaky. His energetic and smooth dance moves grabbed many eyeballs on the internet. 

Watch the video here

 

 

The video, shared by Ritesh Udawant on Instagram with the caption, “Danced my heart out at Fergusson”, has garnered over 5,40,000 views as of now.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''Pollution to yuhi badnaam hain, actual global warming to aapke moves kar rahe hain.''

Another user said, ''The moves ,,, and the damn moves.''

A third user commented, ''Brooo, you destroyed so many false male egos by your moves though.''

Another user wrote, ''669 days of realising galat college mai admission le liya .''

Also read: What Is Indra Jatra? All you need to know about Nepal’s festival celebrating young living goddess

 

