Online debate erupted after a Reddit user criticizes being charged Euro 40 per person for a welcome dinner at a destination wedding in Florence.

A heated discussion has taken over social media after a Reddit user expressed shock at being asked to pay Euro 40 (around Rs 3600) per person for a welcome dinner at a destination wedding in Florence, Italy. The person, who is traveling from Vancouver, Canada, questioned whether it was common or acceptable for wedding hosts to charge guests for pre-wedding events, especially considering the already high expenses of attending a destination wedding.

Guests Criticize the Decision

The Reddit post quickly gained attention, with most users criticizing the couple’s choice to charge guests for the dinner. One commenter wrote, "Yikes! That’s super tacky. Welcome dinners should be paid for by the hosts. This is not common." Another user added, "Guests should not be charged for any part of a wedding, destination or not. This is weird."

Several people pointed out that destination wedding hosts typically cover additional events as a thank-you gesture for guests who travel long distances. One user shared, "My niece had a destination wedding and paid for a yacht cruise for guests. We only covered our flights and hotel, and I even got a free room upgrade."

Should Guests Skip the Dinner?

Many users suggested that guests should feel no pressure to attend the welcome dinner if they have to pay for it. One commenter advised, "You could probably find your own dinner for less than 40 euros. Just go to the wedding and skip this event—it’s optional anyway." Another echoed this, saying, "Just meet them at the wedding. No need to pay for a welcome dinner."

The discussion also led to conversations about other unusual wedding costs. A user shared a surprising personal experience: "I had a friend who didn’t invite me to their wedding but asked me to contribute $250 to help pay for it. So gross."

Cost of Dining in Florence

Some people debated whether Euro 40 was an unreasonable price for a welcome dinner in Florence. One user pointed out that a meal in the city could be found for much less. "A quick Google search shows that a good restaurant in Florence sells pizza for Euro 9, and wine or beer starts at Euro 5," they noted.

Ultimately, the majority of people felt that asking guests to pay for a welcome dinner was unfair. One commenter summed it up by saying, "They are supposed to be welcoming YOU. It’s completely fine to skip giving them a cash gift if they’re charging you for dinner."