Despite a ban on child marriage, a disturbing video of a little boy and girl dressed in wedding attires has surfaced online, drawing widespread criticism from netizens.

The video showed the duo walking towards the stage to get married. The little girl was wearing a bridal Lehanga while the boy donned a grey suit. The video highlights the fact that the issue of child marriage still prevails in several parts of the country, particularly in Rajasthan.

The viral clip, shared by an Instagram user, is rapidly getting circulated, leaving netizens disgusted.

Pertinent to note that child marriage was declared illegal in India with the introduction of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (2006), setting the legal age for marriage at 18 and 21 for girls and boys respectively. Those who indulge in the crime are liable to serious legal consequences along with criminal charges.

The video in question was shared by one of the guests attending the wedding ceremony. However, the location of the ceremony remains unclear.

DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the viral video