Despite backlash, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija team up again, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Hawalat ki yaad….’ comment steals the show

Months after the India's Got Latent scandal and massive backlash, the 'controversial duo' comedian Samay Raina and influencer Apoorva Mukhija is back with a bang. They are now part of a new ad promoting a skincare brand, What's in the new ad?

Months after the India's Got Latent scandal and massive backlash, the 'controversial duo' comedian Samay Raina and influencer Apoorva Mukhija is back with a bang. They are now part of a new ad promoting a skincare brand, taking a clear jibe on podcasters and also addressing their past controversy.

What's in the advertisement

So, the advertisement is for skincare brand Deconstruct, it has a background setup of an ongoing podcast format. In the beginning, Samay Raina starts with welcoming Apoorva, says “Welcome to the podcast.” Cuting the chase, he makes a punchline to Apoorva and says, "Yaar humare last meeting ke baad mujhe toh STD hi ho gaya tha (I got an STD after our last meeting).” Apoorva quickly corrects him, that “PTSD hota hai woh (That’s PTSD)." But Samay then responds, “Nahi nahi, mujhe STD hi hua tha – Sun Transmitted Disease,” with a smirk on his face.

Then he says, “Woh jana pad gaya tha na Assam, Gujarat – skin damage ho gayi thi (Had to travel to Assam and Gujarat, you see – my skin got damaged)." As the sun damaged was discussed, Samay quickly began promoting the skincare brand. Apoorva, then says, “I came here for a podcast,” prompting Samay to assure her, “Podcast karte hain,”, and endorses the product.

Internet reacts

The internet went crazy, the Instagram reel of the ad has around 1 million likes and lakhs of comments. One user said, 'Samay bhai ranveer downfall par hai uske sath podcast kr lo'. Second said, 'Samay ka sahi upyog koi samay se seekhe.' Third said, 'Brother is from another universe.' Even, fellow content creator, who faced backlash commented and said, 'Bhai please tum log saath mat dikha karo, Hawalat yaad aata hai."