Desi woman's sizzling dance performance on Thodi Si Jo Pee Lee Hai burns internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to brighten your day, we've got the perfect video for you. You might have seen a plethora of reels of people dancing to various songs on Instagram. Some of them are truly wonderful and will quickly cure your blues. Just like this one. So, a clip of a woman grooving to Kishore Kumar's iconic song Thodi Si Jo Pee Lee Hai has gone insanely viral online. Shared on Instagram by a user named Neeru Saini, the performance by the lady has been declared a superhit by social media users.

In the viral video, Neeru can be seen shaking a leg to Kishore Kumar's superhit song Thodi Si Jo Pee Lee Hai from the film Namak Halaal. She did a little twist and added her own flavour to the epic dance performance. We bet, her killer dance moves will leave you mesmerized. Furthermore, the woman's enthusiasm was entertaining to watch, and you should watch the video.

"8th February... 53rd Birthday Celebrating in my own way", reads the video caption on Instagram.

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 307,000 million views. Netizens were simply impressed by Neeru’s performance and flooded the comments section with tons of their heartwarming compliments.

Comments from netizens:

"Jab duniya se vasta hoga jeene nahin degi aap Khush Hain bahut achcha lagta hai positive hona bahut jaruri hai is negative duniya mein you are just amazing," one Instagram user said. "Very innovative and today I got the real meaning of this song... Mam is too good... Ekdum zinda Dil,.." said another. "This is so wholesome!," a third said. "I was hooting for them from here," a fourth said.