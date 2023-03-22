Desi woman in saree works out in a gym, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: It is not simple to manage a saree. Keeping your pallu in position and not stepping on the pleats that you finally made after an hour of struggle is a headache. However, for many people, wearing a saree is not a huge deal. Let us demonstrate this by showing you a video of a fitness enthusiast identified as Reena Singh.

Shared on Reena’s Instagram profile, a video of her working out while wearing a beauting saree has gone insanely viral on the internet. Singh can be seen performing stretching and does squats as a part of her workout.

The clip has over 50, 000 views and numerous reactions. Reena's fitness regimen astounded everyone. Many people merely asked her how she works out so well while wearing a saree. Others commented on how difficult Reena's routine was to handle while wearing a saree.

"Wow, this is amazing," one Instagram user said. "But won't you get hurt if you don't wear proper gym attire?" asked another.

Reena has previously shared a clips of herself working out while dressed in a saree. Check out some of the other videos as well.