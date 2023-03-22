Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi woman in saree works out in a gym, viral video impresses internet

Let us demonstrate this by showing you a video of a fitness enthusiast identified as Reena Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Desi woman in saree works out in a gym, viral video impresses internet
screengrab

New Delhi: It is not simple to manage a saree. Keeping your pallu in position and not stepping on the pleats that you finally made after an hour of struggle is a headache. However, for many people, wearing a saree is not a huge deal. Let us demonstrate this by showing you a video of a fitness enthusiast identified as Reena Singh.

Shared on Reena’s Instagram profile, a video of her working out while wearing a beauting saree has gone insanely viral on the internet.  Singh can be seen performing stretching and does squats as a part of her workout.

The clip has over 50, 000 views and numerous reactions. Reena's fitness regimen astounded everyone. Many people merely asked her how she works out so well while wearing a saree. Others commented on how difficult Reena's routine was to handle while wearing a saree.

"Wow, this is amazing," one Instagram user said. "But won't you get hurt if you don't wear proper gym attire?" asked another.

Reena has previously shared a clips of herself working out while dressed in a saree. Check out some of the other videos as well.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.