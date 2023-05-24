Desi woman in saree burns the internet with her killer dance moves, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: People may now locate fascinating and novel content more quickly thanks to social media. With a few clicks, you can enter a universe of stuff you desire to see. If you were looking for dance performances, you might find this viral dance performance video useful. A woman can be seen in the video performing outstanding dance moves to Alka Yagnik's Kothe Upar Kothari. Her video drew a lot of attention and became viral on the internet. Many people appreciated her dance talents, while others admired her 'latke jhatke'.

Manjula Verma, an Instagram user, shared the video. In the now-viral video, the woman in the saree can be seen enthusiastically dancing to Alka Yagnik's Kothe Upar Kothari. She did the hook-step wonderfully, and her enticing dancing gestures were incredible. The video is simply too incredible to overlook, and she even added her own flavour to the performance.

The video received over 30,000 likes after being shared online. Her dance performance wowed internet viewers, who rushed to the comments section to show their admiration.

Reaction from netizens:

This is so beautiful," someone said. "Mesmerising," commented another. I'm not sure how many times I've seen this. I watched it more than 50 times. A third user stated, "It's given me a pure vibe of love." "Absolutely amazing and mesmerising, well done, Dear Manjula ," commented the fourth person