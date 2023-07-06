Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi woman in hot saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, viral video impresses internet

Among the current wave of dance sensations, a remarkable video has taken social media by storm, featuring a woman performing a scintillating routine to the iconic track "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" by Raveena Tandon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Desi woman in hot saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, viral video impresses internet
Viral Video Alert: Desi Woman's Sensational Saree Dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani Breaks the Internet (Pic credits: Instagram)

New Delhi: Throughout history, dance has been revered as an extraordinary source of amusement, captivating individuals from all corners of the globe. Beyond its entertainment value, dance possesses the remarkable ability to empower individuals, enabling them to conquer their fears and express themselves with uninhibited freedom.

In this digital era, dance clips have attained immense acclaim on various social media platforms, such as Instagram, YouTube, and more. Enthusiastic individuals eagerly share their dance videos, giving rise to viral sensations that ignite the imagination of countless viewers.

Among the current wave of dance sensations, a remarkable video has taken social media by storm, featuring a woman performing a scintillating routine to the iconic track "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" by Raveena Tandon. This viral video captivates viewers as the woman effortlessly mesmerizes them with her bold and sensual moves, gracefully adorned in an eye-catching red saree. Netizens have swiftly fallen under the spell of her mesmerizing performance, greatly admiring her mastery in showcasing her killer dance skills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anamika (@fiercelyfemi9)

Originally shared on Instagram by user Anamika, the dance video has garnered significant attention, amassing an impressive 86,000 likes and counting. Netizens have eagerly expressed their appreciation for this scorching performance, leaving behind a trail of positive comments that truly embody their admiration.

One viewer was swift to recognize the immense talent on display, exclaiming, "Pure talent!" accompanied by a heart emoji. Another admirer described the performance as beautiful, expressing their admiration with a heart emoticon. A third individual simply shared their delight by remarking, "Cute." The impact of the video is further highlighted by a fourth viewer who could only muster a "Wow" in response to the enthralling performance.

These reactions from netizens serve as a testament to the fervor and support kindled by this dance video. Each comment underscores the viewers' profound appreciation for the dancer's skill, beauty, and charisma, further heightening the video's popularity and allure.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.