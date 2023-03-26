Search icon
Desi woman flaunts ‘latke jhatke’ to Govinda's 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha', video goes epic viral

Now, a video of a woman dancing to the foot-tapping song has surfaced on the internet and has left netizens wanting to dance too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu's song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha  from the 1995 romance drama Coolie No. 1 has been a fan favourite since its release. The groovy number, picturised on Govinda and Karisma, was penned by Sameer.  Now, a video of a woman dancing to the foot-tapping song has surfaced on the internet and has left netizens wanting to dance too. The clip is dropped on Instagram by a user named Himani Yadav and it is a must watch!

In the now viral clip, one can see a pretty woman, dressed in a stunning spotted saree, dancing to the Govinda's song. As she dances, netizens can’t take their eyes off her and with her sizzling dance moves you'll also wish to join her. Her dance movements, on-point expressions, and general vibe are winning the hearts.

Since being shared, the video has raked up more than 115,000 views. It has also received over 7,000 likes and several remarks from internet users. Many people used love-struck and fire emoticons to convey their feelings.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

"What a lovely performance!!!!!" wrote one user. "Kuddos! So beautiful, pure grace," said another. "Awesome," wrote a third individual. "When she is a dancer!" wrote a fourth. "She is stunning! I've seen it more than ten times so far," said a fifth

 

