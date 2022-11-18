Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Desi uncles win the internet with their epic bhangra performance, video goes viral

Now one such video is going viral on the internet where two Sikh men could be seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Desi uncles win the internet with their epic bhangra performance, video goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: People say that age is just a number when it comes to doing what you love. It is not too late for you to pursue your passion, whether it is singing, art, or dancing. Many people have deceived their age by following their passion and inspiring many others with that zeal. Now one such video is going viral on the internet where two Sikh men could be seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. Their dance is so good that you might want to get up and groove with them as well. And no, we are not joking.

The clip is shared on Instagram by a handle named @pinkpantherstudios.  In the clip, the men can be seen dancing at a marriage function. They grooved to Punjabi songs with so much grace and enthusiasm. "Epic dance off with some legends!" reads the video.

The video garnered over 90k views after being shared online. Netizens were in awe of the elderly men and flooded the comment section with compliments. "Wow.. I really love their spirit," a user wrote. Another user commented, "They knows how to enjoy herself. Well danced uncle.. i loved your performance"

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.