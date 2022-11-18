Desi uncles win the internet with their epic bhangra performance, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: People say that age is just a number when it comes to doing what you love. It is not too late for you to pursue your passion, whether it is singing, art, or dancing. Many people have deceived their age by following their passion and inspiring many others with that zeal. Now one such video is going viral on the internet where two Sikh men could be seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. Their dance is so good that you might want to get up and groove with them as well. And no, we are not joking.

The clip is shared on Instagram by a handle named @pinkpantherstudios. In the clip, the men can be seen dancing at a marriage function. They grooved to Punjabi songs with so much grace and enthusiasm. "Epic dance off with some legends!" reads the video.

The video garnered over 90k views after being shared online. Netizens were in awe of the elderly men and flooded the comment section with compliments. "Wow.. I really love their spirit," a user wrote. Another user commented, "They knows how to enjoy herself. Well danced uncle.. i loved your performance"