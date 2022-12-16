Desi uncle grooves to Harrdy Sandhu's Titliaan Warga in viral video, netizens say 'aag laga di'

Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a Harrdy Sandhu's popular song 'Titliaan'.

New Delhi: We've all seen people lose their shyness while dancing with great effort, energy, and enthusiasm. When such incidents are captured on video and posted online, they make for captivating viewing. Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a Harrdy Sandhu's popular song 'Titliaan'. His dance is so good that you might want to get up and groove with him as well. And no, we are not joking .The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Sandeep Kumar and it has taken the internet by storm.

In the clip, an elderly man, clad in a stunning kurta pajama be seen dancing at a marriage function. He grooved to Harrdy Sandhu's popular song 'Titliaan' with so much passion and enthusiasm. His vibrant movements are intuitive and flawless, exemplifying that age does not define one's sense of enjoyment.

The video has amassed more than 300,000 likes and still counting. People on the internet were awestruck by the man's unbelievable dancing qualities and took to the comment sections to share their thoughts.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Uncle ki body bhale hi thodi old hai but engine bilkul Naya hai abhi ." A second person added, "Aesa hi hona chahiye har Kisi ko jindadil ." "Aapne prove kar diya ki age is just a number," said a third. A fourth user added, "This is so so so so good."