Anurag Kashyap talks about debate on burqa and hijab, says he has 'no right' to discuss any religion other than his own

Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer: Ravi Teja turns ruthless, slashes baddies as 'India's biggest thief', fans react

Kerala: Heavy rain causes flood, schools to remain close in several parts

Visa to invest $100 million in generative AI companies

Apple stops offering customer support on Elon Musk owned X

Visa to invest $100 million in generative AI companies

Healthy heart: 7 tips for stress management

High-protein meals: Easy recipes you can make using paneer

7 foods to improve digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Flute expert Varad Kathapurkar defends remixes in music industry: 'I support the trend but feel sad that...' | Exclusive

Viral

Viral

Desi uncle grooves to Harrdy Sandhu's Titliaan Warga in viral video, netizens say 'aag laga di'

Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a Harrdy Sandhu's popular song 'Titliaan'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

New Delhi: We've all seen people lose their shyness while dancing with great effort, energy, and enthusiasm. When such incidents are captured on video and posted online, they make for captivating viewing.  Like this video of a man shaking his legs to a  Harrdy Sandhu's popular song 'Titliaan'.  His dance is so good that you might want to get up and groove with him as well. And no, we are not joking .The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Sandeep Kumar and it has taken the internet by storm. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 In the clip, an elderly man, clad in a stunning kurta pajama be seen dancing at a marriage function. He grooved to Harrdy Sandhu's popular song 'Titliaan' with so much passion and enthusiasm. His vibrant movements are intuitive and flawless, exemplifying that age does not define one's sense of enjoyment.

The video has amassed more than 300,000 likes and still counting. People on the internet were awestruck by the man's unbelievable dancing qualities and took to the comment sections to share their thoughts.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Uncle ki body bhale hi thodi old hai but engine bilkul Naya hai abhi ." A second person added, "Aesa hi hona chahiye har Kisi ko jindadil ." "Aapne prove kar diya ki age is just a number," said a third. A fourth user added, "This is so so so so good."

