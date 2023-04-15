Search icon
Desi uncle sweeps internet with his epic dance to Dhol Jageero Da, viral video

he video of his performance brought smiles to many and it proved age is merely a number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Desi uncle sweeps internet with his epic dance to Dhol Jageero Da, viral video
New Delhi: Dance has the ability to uplift the spirits of individuals of all ages. One elderly man managed to capture the attention of many online with his super energetic dance moves. The video of his performance brought smiles to many and it proved age is merely a number. His dance is so fantastic that you might want to jump up and dance along with him. And no, we're not joking. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Just In Gurgaon and it has garnered more than 1 million views. Watch it here:

In the clip, an elderly man, clad in a smart attire can be seen dancing at a function. He grooved to Dhol Jageero Da with so much grace and enthusiasm. His energetic dance steps completely set fire to the stage. Others were also rooting for him. The man had a great time, as evidenced by his emotions.

Since it was shared, the video has gained over 1 million views on Instagram. Netizens were blown away by the man's energy and loved his exquisite Bhangra moves. In the comments section, they showered him with compliments. "Wow... I really love his dance," one user commented. "He knows how to liver happily ," another user said. "Uncle, you danced beautifully, and I enjoyed your performance." a fourt user said.

Earlier also, a clip of an elderly woman dancing her heart out to Dhol Jageero Da went viral. In the video, an elderly woman dressed in a beautiful red saree can be seen dancing at a wedding reception. She grooved to Dhol Jageero Da with grace and zeal. Her aura was unaffected, and those around her thoroughly enjoyed her performance. Watch it here:

 

 

