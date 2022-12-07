Desi school teacher dances to Govinda's 'UP Wala Thumka' with her students, viral video wows netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Teachers have the most influence on the kind of people one becomes as a child and how happy they are in the present. The bond one has with their teacher is always delightful and will be a treasured memory for years to come. A video that shows one such moment between a students and their teacher has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. The video shows a teacher and her students dancing to Govinda's U P Wala Thumka song from the film Hero Number 1. The clip is absolutely phenomenal, and their killer moves are the highlight of it. Take a look here:

Shared on Instagram by a user named Anushka Chaudhary, the video opens with the lady teacher dancing with her students to Govinda's U P Wala Thumka song from the film Hero Number 1. Their dance moves are simply amazing as they grooves to the catchy beats. "Hm hai U.P wale .#anushkachaudhary #chaudharymuskan26 #reelsinstagram #reelsinsta #Instagram #trending #childrens" reads the video caption.

The video was posted on Instagram on November 2 and since then, has garnered numerous comments from netizens who couldn't stop admiring their beautiful bond. It has also received more than 3.6 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Kash meri v bachpn me aisi teacher Hoti to ” “. Lots of blessings to you ma'am…for fulfilling your duty so well” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “That's a lovely way to conclude a class! Perfect dance moves hardly matter when what's most important is the spirit.”