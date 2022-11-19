'Main toh aise hi theek hoon': Desi nani’s adorable banter with make-up artist goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: If this isn't the cutest thing you will see all week, we honestly don't know what is. Because now a video of adorable desi nani is going viral for her cute banter with a makeup artist while she was getting glammed up for someone’s wedding. The clip was shared by makeup artist Jasmeen Kaur on Instagram and it has garnered over 1 million views. We are sure that the clip is surely gonna leave a big smile on your face.

The video shows the elderly woman getting ready in a room in a pink lehenga for a close relative's wedding. The highlight of this video is her instructions to the makeup artist about the type of makeup she wanted for the party. When the makeup artist asked what she wanted her to do, she replied, “Kuch nahi chahiye mereko bas thoda sa, halksa sa. Main toh aise hi theek hoon (I don’t want much, just a little. I am pretty good without it (makeup) as well).” “Listen to her reaction after the makeup,” reads the video caption.

After being shared online, the video garnered more than 1m views. Netizens adored the nani's reaction and flooded the comments section with sweet reactions. "This naani is so so cute," one user commented. "My dadi is never going to wear such a lahnga. She will say tharo byah main kai dulhan banu," another user said. "yr kitni pyari nani hain kahan milegi ye kahan rehti hain bhut sundar hain ," a third user commented.