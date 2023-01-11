Desi mother convinces son to eat pakoras on diet, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Screengrab

New Delhi: With their negotiation skills, Indian mothers can convince their children to participate in a wide range of activities. Now a similar clip that has captivated people's interest and is gradually gaining traction on social media. The viral footage shows how a desi mom convinces her son, who is on a diet, to eat pakoras. The clip was shared by user Neena Kapoor on Instagram. Take a look here:

The mother is seen in the video making pakoras in the kitchen. Soon after, her son, who is not visible in the video, mentions going to the gym. The mother responds by saying that she always cooks good food. She continues, "you will not be able to eat this when you reach my age." She eventually asks him not to eat the pakoras and to pass the plate to his father. He eventually agrees to eat mayonnaise-topped pakoras. "Mayonnaise ke sath nahi khana, dhaniye pudine ki chutney ke sath khana hai," Neena responds. "Teri gf lagti hai mayonnaise?"

This video was shared on December 8 and has been liked 13,000 times. Many people thought that this video was related to them and reacted to it in a similar manner.

Check out some of the comments here:

One person in the comments said, "Sahi kh raho jad ik time ayga tah kuch nhi khya jayga" A second person added, "Mayonnaise k sath pakodee kon khata h yaar ??." A third person wrote, "haniya pudeena ki chtany white kya Hao.?"