Desi mom with her kids give electrifying performance on Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: RRR's song Naatu Naatu has made waves all over the globe. The song has not only won many people's love, but also several prestigious awards, including the Oscars. As people enjoy this historic victory, many are creating dance videos and posting them online. Now, another clip that has caught the attention of many is of a desi mom grooving to Naatu Naatu with her kids. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named @shufflewithakanksha.

In the video, a mother with her two kids can be seen dancing to the peppy Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. We must confess that matching Ram Charan and Jr NTR's steps is no easy task, but they have nailed it!

"Guess who joined the celebrations He’s a shy guy but he’s everyone’s favourite guy This made Nayanika break from her studies and record with me today Ofcourse with a lot of convincing I just had to jubilate with my babies today as it’s such a big day for India" reads the video caption.

The clip has received thousands of views and numerous reactions. People were amazed to see how much love Naatu Naatu received from each section of society. Many netizens praised the performance as well. Notably, a song from an Indian film has won the Best Song category at the Oscars for the first time.

With its lively and electrifying cadence, this upbeat song, which has already won the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for Best Original Song, has truly captured audiences. M.M. Keeravani composed the song, which was penned by Chandrabose.

The news of Naatu Naatu's accomplishment has caused waves of enthusiasm to spread around the world, with admirers unable to contain their joy.