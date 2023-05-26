Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi mom stuns Turkish ice-cream seller during fun trick in viral video, here’s what she did

An Indian mother was recently puzzled when she encountered a Turkish ice cream vendor. The video of the adorable encounter has gone viral, with over 6 million views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Desi mom stuns Turkish ice-cream seller during fun trick in viral video, here’s what she did
screengrab

New Delhi: Turkish ice cream vendors are famous for their unique way of providing dessert. These expert folks swirl and toss the ice cream cone in a hilarious manner while consumers look on in admiration. While this experience can be rather delightful for some, individuals who are new with it may be perplexed. An Indian mother was recently puzzled when she encountered a Turkish ice cream vendor. The video of the adorable encounter has gone viral, with over 6 million views.

Watch it here:

Krishika Lulla posted the now-viral video on Instagram. Raju Dembla, Krishika's mother, is shown in the video having her first encounter at a Turkish ice cream stall. She was initially perplexed because she assumed the vendor was performing magic. Later, she turned it into a game, believing that if she caught the cone, she would win.

She did, after all, win. Before the vendor could do anything else, she snatched the cone in her palm.

This video was made public on April 10th. It has had over 6.5 million views since it was posted. The video has also received a lot of likes and comments.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"She is a rockstar," one person wrote. Another person commented, "Hahaha super mum." "Hahahah, just loved the way she grabbed it," a third said. "She is so fun and cute," said a fourth.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.