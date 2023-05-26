Desi mom stuns Turkish ice-cream seller during fun trick in viral video, here’s what she did

screengrab

New Delhi: Turkish ice cream vendors are famous for their unique way of providing dessert. These expert folks swirl and toss the ice cream cone in a hilarious manner while consumers look on in admiration. While this experience can be rather delightful for some, individuals who are new with it may be perplexed. An Indian mother was recently puzzled when she encountered a Turkish ice cream vendor. The video of the adorable encounter has gone viral, with over 6 million views.

Watch it here:

Krishika Lulla posted the now-viral video on Instagram. Raju Dembla, Krishika's mother, is shown in the video having her first encounter at a Turkish ice cream stall. She was initially perplexed because she assumed the vendor was performing magic. Later, she turned it into a game, believing that if she caught the cone, she would win.

She did, after all, win. Before the vendor could do anything else, she snatched the cone in her palm.

This video was made public on April 10th. It has had over 6.5 million views since it was posted. The video has also received a lot of likes and comments.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"She is a rockstar," one person wrote. Another person commented, "Hahaha super mum." "Hahahah, just loved the way she grabbed it," a third said. "She is so fun and cute," said a fourth.