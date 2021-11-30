Desi mom has savage reply for daughter asking for her dupatta - WATCH viral video

Many will agree that 'Mothers know best' and a new viral video on Instagram proves the point hilariously! In the video which is going viral on Instagram, a mother-daughter duo can be sitting outside. While the daughter wore her mother's dupatta as she was feeling cold, her mother's reaction to the same is too funny to miss out on.

In the video, a desi mother could be seen commenting on her daughter wearing her 'chunni' in the cold weather. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Yashna Handa. In it, the daughter was seen wrapped in a yellow dupatta and the mother was seen sitting beside her wearing a yellow salwar suit.

While she sat there, her mother hilariously said, "Tu babe bann ke aayi or chunni tenu bebe ki chahiye (You came all dressed up like a diva but at the end, you want your mother's stole)."

Watch the video here.

The video was captioned as saying, "Babeness sab nikal jati hai jab thand lagti hai (No one is a diva when they feel cold)."

So far, the video has more than 1.5 million views and over 80,000 likes on it. Netizens are also commenting on the savage desi mon's reaction. Several users posted fire and laughing emojis on the post, appreciating the mother-daughter duo.

One of the comments on the post read, "I have seen this reel like hundred times. Love u mona didi," while another user commented saying, "Babe hui bebe...it happens," with laughing emojis.