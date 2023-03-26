Desi men groove to Shinchan's title track at wedding function, viral video wins internet

screengrab

New Delhi: The memories created at wedding events last a lifetime. The couple's friends and family generally surprise them with lovely performances. Even the bride and groom perform for each other and win over the audience. However, in an interesting turn of events, a group of men danced to the Japanese cartoon Shinchan's Hindi title track at a wedding function. The video of the same is going viral on social media and people can't get enough of it. The video was shared on choreographer Bipasha Shah's official Instagram page.

The video begins with a gathering of men and women dancing to the song Lungi Dance from the movie Chennai Express. The women exit the stage as the performance concludes, but the males remain to await the start of the next song. As the next song begins to play, the men begin dancing to the Hindi title track of the cartoon programme Shin-chan, and the audience erupts in applause. A text overlay appears across the screen as well, saying, "Just when you think the performance is over, but."

Since it was posted four weeks ago, the video has received over eight lakh views and 79,000 shares. Netiznes absolutely loved the clip and flood the comment section with praises.

Reactions:

"Petition to make this dance mandatory at events," an Instagram user wrote. "What a performance," another person said. "That's a flawless performance," said a third. "Shin-chan theme song... wow," a fourth wrote. Many people expressed their feelings through laughing out loud emojis.