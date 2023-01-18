Search icon
Desi 'kaka' dances to Rajasthani song in viral video, netizens call it 'fantabulous performance'

So, a video of two elderly men dancing to the iconic Rajasthani song has gone insanely viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to kill those midweek blues, we've got a super delightful video for you. So, a video of two elderly men dancing to the iconic Rajasthani song has gone insanely viral on the internet.  Shared on Instagram, the performance by the two men has been declared fantabulous by social media users. The video is shared on Instagram by a page named @rajasthani_banjare and it has amassed a whopping 369,000 views. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@rajasthani_banjare)

In the now-viral video, the elderly men clad in traditional Rajasthani attire can be seen enthusiastically grooving to a  popular Rajasthani song. Their killer moves and the camaraderie they shared on the dance floor drew applause and cheers from netizens, and you might end up watching them groove on repeat.  Both of them displayed impressive steps and danced with such enthusiasm that will gonna surely win your heart.

The video amassed a whopping 369,000 views after being shared online. Instagram users were awestruck and comments section is replete with people appreciating the duo. 

Take a look at some of the comments here:
One person in the Instagram comments said, "Very nice Dance I love this song and dance." Another person added, "Age is just a number " A third person wrote, "I was hooting for them from here." "Awesome- keep the joy in your heart," said a fourth Twitter user.

