Desi husband and wife grooving to Manike Mage Hithe serve major couple goals- Watch viral video

The popular Sinhalese song Manike Mage Hithe has become one of the top songs of 2021, as it has reserved a place in the hearts of millions of people till now. Soon after Sri Lankan singer, Yohani Diloka De Silva uploaded her rendition of the song on the internet, it became a viral sensation.

Till now, many trends and renditions sparked from Manike Mage Hithe have surfaced on social media over the course of the past few months. Many dance trends have been seen on social media, one of the most popular being couples dancing to Manike Mage Hithe at wedding functions.

Another such video has now surfaced on social media, where a desi couple can be seen dancing to the soothing and melodious song at a family function. The perfect and adorable dance done by the couple struck a chord with a lot of netizens since it was uploaded to social media.

The video was uploaded by a user named Dr Meenal Makkar along with the caption, “Not perfect but we tried.” The video shows Meenal dancing and twirling to Manike Mage Hithe alongside her husband, serving major couple goals to the internet.

In the video, the wife can be seen wearing a stunning and glittery blue lehenga with a sheer dupatta while her husband wore a dashing navy blue suit. The couple performed a romantic dance to the popular song hand in hand, while lovingly gazing at each other as the crowd cheers them on.

The video went viral on social media, with close to 1000 views and over a hundred likes. The comment section is also brimming with praises for the happy couple, with one Instagram user commenting, “You guys are on fire.”