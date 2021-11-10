Desi grandma’s reaction trying pizza for the first time will melt your heart- Watch viral video here

A viral video of a desi Nani has been circulating on the internet, where she tries pizza for the first time ever.

Grandparents are one of the warmest and most loving family members one can have. They are often gently and soft-spoken and shower their grandchildren with love throughout their lives. Though they are rarely demanding, there are certain things from the current generation that one’s grandparents might not have had the privilege to try.

In a recently uploaded video on social media, a desi grandmother can be seen trying something new, leaving the netizens swooning over her heartwarming reaction. In her old age, the elderly woman can be seen indulging in a slice of pizza.

The video, posted by Instagram user Greesh Bhatt, shows his Nani (maternal grandmother), trying a slice of pizza for the first time in her life. Her reaction after trying a common delicacy like pizza is priceless, making the video too adorable to miss!

In the video, the desi nani picks up a slice of pizza and hesitantly takes a bite. Her reaction seems mixed, showing that she maybe doesn’t like it as much. Regardless, the video went viral and garnered a lot of love for Greesh’s grandmother.

The video was uploaded on Instagram along with the caption, “Nani Ji First time eat pizza (sic).” Since then, it has gone viral with over 8.4 lakh views and more than 53,000 likes. The video also has a lot of comments from Instagram users, showering the desi Nani with praises.

One Instagram user commented on the post, “Love Nani maa” while another user called her reaction to the pizza slice “cute” and “adorable”.