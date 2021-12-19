Desi grandma dances to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, netizens call her ‘Cinderalla’- Watch viral video

Social media has now become the place for the newest trends and challenges to do, and one of the most popular one these days is the upbeat dance to the popular song Bijlee Bijlee by Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu, which has won everyone’s hearts.

The song Bijlee Bijlee has become insanely popular, and people all over the country have been mimicking the hook step of the song, which stars singer Harrdy Sandhu and Palak Tiwari and uploading the videos on social media, which often go viral.

In another such viral video, an elderly woman can be seen dancing with great enthusiasm to the popular song. Her video has won the hearts of thousands of netizens till now and is bound to put a big smile on your face as well!

The video has been uploaded by 63-year-old Ravi Bala Sharma, who often shares videos of herself dancing and grooving to popular songs. In this video, Sharma can be seen dancing to the song Bijlee Bijlee, replicating the hook step perfectly.

She dances with vigor and a big smile on her face and does the steps with a happy skip. Her dance won the hearts of many netizens, making her Instagram video go viral. Till now, the video has around one lakh views and over 10,000 likes.

Viewers of the video were left impressed with her peppy dance moves. One Instagram user commented on her video, “One of the cutest videos on the internet.” Another such user commented, “Felt really happy watching you dance (sic).”