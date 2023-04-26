Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi girls nail viral Tamilian song Tum Tum trend, viral video impresses internet

Now, a video of a three girls grooving to this Tamilian song has caught the attention of many.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Desi girls nail viral Tamilian song Tum Tum trend, viral video impresses internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Tum Tum, a Tamil song from the film Enemy, has gone viral on social media. Many people are posting videos performing a specific choreography to the song. Now, a video of a three girls grooving to this Tamilian song has caught the attention of many. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named @hetalyadav13 and it has amassed a whopping 408k  likes so far.

The viral video shows three young women acing the hook steps of song and winning the hearts of netizens with their captivating dance performance .And no points in guessing, they absolutely nailed the dance challenge. The clip is shared on Instagram with a caption that reads,"Groove with us @saumyasaraswatt @hetalyadav13,”

The video has garnered over 408k likes and tons of reactions. Desi Instagram users loved the dance video and lauded the girls for their blockbuster dance performance. The clip earned a ton of praise from netizens.

Take a look at a few reactions below:
An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "Lady in the back killed it… just awesome" Another person added, "Everyone talking that a lady in the saree lady in the back killed it but I am just watching our Garima means Megha means meghi." "Wow so amazing," said a third.

An Instagram user even expressed, "Beautifully executed!!The elegant lady in saree, your moves are so graceful!!."

About Tum Tum

Thaman S composed the song, which appears in the Tamil film Enemy. Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini, and Tejaswini sung the song, which was written by Vivek.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Manichitrathazhu, Kilukkam, Devaasuram: A look at late Malayalam actor Innocent's best films
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.