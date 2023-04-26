Desi girls nail viral Tamilian song Tum Tum trend, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Tum Tum, a Tamil song from the film Enemy, has gone viral on social media. Many people are posting videos performing a specific choreography to the song. Now, a video of a three girls grooving to this Tamilian song has caught the attention of many. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named @hetalyadav13 and it has amassed a whopping 408k likes so far.

The viral video shows three young women acing the hook steps of song and winning the hearts of netizens with their captivating dance performance .And no points in guessing, they absolutely nailed the dance challenge. The clip is shared on Instagram with a caption that reads,"Groove with us @saumyasaraswatt @hetalyadav13,”

The video has garnered over 408k likes and tons of reactions. Desi Instagram users loved the dance video and lauded the girls for their blockbuster dance performance. The clip earned a ton of praise from netizens.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "Lady in the back killed it… just awesome" Another person added, "Everyone talking that a lady in the saree lady in the back killed it but I am just watching our Garima means Megha means meghi." "Wow so amazing," said a third.

An Instagram user even expressed, "Beautifully executed!!The elegant lady in saree, your moves are so graceful!!."

About Tum Tum

Thaman S composed the song, which appears in the Tamil film Enemy. Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini, and Tejaswini sung the song, which was written by Vivek.