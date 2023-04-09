Search icon
Desi girls' 'jordar' dance to Pallo Latke impresses desi internet, viral video

Another video of women dancing to Pallo Latke, a song by Jyotica Tangri and Yasser Desai, has been added to the list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

New Delhi: Dance videos are quite popular since they are entertaining. Dance videos go a hit for a variety of reasons, ranging from street dance groups to elderly people grooving energetically. Another video of women dancing to Pallo Latke, a song by Jyotica Tangri and Yasser Desai, has been added to the list.

In a video shared by Instathe gram page @abcddancefactory, a group of women dressed in traditional Indian attires can be seen dancing on stage. The audience cheers them on as they move to the beats of the song Pallo Latke,

This video was shared around a week ago. It has had over 1.1 million views since it was shared, and the numbers are only growing. Several individuals have also liked and commented on the video. Their performance astounded many people.

Here are a few reactions:
"Each and every girl was given an equal chance to be in focus," one user wrote ".I really enjoyed this.The changes in position were smooth," another user  added. "This energy is unreal," wrote a third. "Amazing dance," said a fourth.

