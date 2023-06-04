Desi girl sets internet on fire with sizzling dance to 'Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna', viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Ever since its release, Alka Yagnik's hit song "Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karnai" from the movie "Karan Arjun" has remained a beloved favorite among fans. Mamta Kulkarni's mesmerizing dance performance in the film won the hearts of millions. Now, a delightful video of a talented girl dancing to this lively track in a captivating attire has surfaced on the internet, stirring a desire within netizens to join in the fun. The video was shared on Instagram by user Keerthana Pulki, and it has quickly gained immense popularity, amassing a staggering 1.1 million views.

In the video, the girl showcases her remarkable dance skills with confidence and finesse, perfectly synchronizing her moves to the infectious beats of the song. Her choice of a sexy attire adds an extra layer of allure and glamour to her performance, further captivating the attention of viewers. The energy, grace, and skill exhibited by the dancer have left netizens in awe, prompting a sense of enthusiasm and inspiration for dance within them.

Since its initial upload, the video has garnered an impressive nearly 1.1 million views, and the numbers continue to climb steadily. Furthermore, the clip has generated a multitude of comments and likes, showcasing the engagement and enthusiasm of Instagram users. The comment section is filled with an array of expressions such as "hot," "sexy," and "amazing."

Instagram users have responded in the following ways:

"Hot yaar," one user exclaimed, clearly captivated by the dancer's performance. Another user chimed in, stating, "Amazing super se bhi upar," emphasizing the exceptional quality of the dance. A third user expressed their admiration, declaring, "What a killer performance, loved it," highlighting the impact the video had on them. Additionally, a fourth user wrote, "Mazza aagya yr," signifying their immense enjoyment while watching the dance. Many netizens opted to convey their feelings using fire emoticons, emphasizing their excitement and appreciation for the dance video.

These reactions underscore the overwhelming positivity and praise the video has garnered, with Instagram users celebrating the dancer's skill and the captivating nature of her performance. The multitude of comments and engagement further solidify the widespread appeal and the ability of the video to resonate with a wide audience.