Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi girl sets Instagram on fire with sensational dance to 'Solid Body', video goes viral

This captivating video showcases the young dancer gracefully moving to the rhythm of a popular Haryanvi song called "Solid Body." The talented performer behind the viral clip is none other than Urmila Karki, who proudly shared the video on her official Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Desi girl sets Instagram on fire with sensational dance to 'Solid Body', video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: In the realm of social media, dance videos have become an irresistible craze, captivating audiences on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and various other online networks. The internet is brimming with videos showcasing people's dazzling dance performances at social gatherings and weddings. Joining this vibrant tapestry of dance enthusiasts, a sizzling video featuring a talented girl has recently gone viral, captivating the attention of netizens far and wide. This captivating video showcases the young dancer gracefully moving to the rhythm of a popular Haryanvi song called "Solid Body." The talented performer behind the viral clip is none other than Urmila Karki, who proudly shared the video on her official Instagram account.

In the mesmerizing video, Urmila showcases her exceptional dance skills, leaving viewers spellbound by her bold and sensuous moves. Netizens have been swept off their feet by her electrifying performance, expressing their admiration and appreciation in the comment section. The video has garnered an impressive 40,000 views, captivating the hearts and minds of numerous individuals across the digital landscape. After watching the video, viewers couldn't resist expressing their love and leaving encouraging remarks, further fueling Urmila's rise to social media stardom.

"She is so adorable," exclaimed one viewer, enchanted by Urmila's infectious charm and undeniable talent. Another user ecstatically declared, "She is my crush! Wow, she looks absolutely gorgeous."

In this age of digital connectivity, Urmila's dance video stands as a testament to the power of social media to showcase talent and provide a platform for aspiring artists to shine. It serves as a reminder that in a virtual world saturated with content, exceptional performances have the ability to transcend the noise and capture the hearts of millions, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.