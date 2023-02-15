Desi girl raises the temperature with her hot dance moves to Pushpa's 'Saami Saami', viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Since its release, the song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a fan favorite. There are also numerous videos on the Internet of people dancing to this upbeat song. There is a latest inclusion to that list and shows a girl donning a beautiful white saree while dancing to the song. The girl in the clip is identified as Saheli Rudra and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, Saheli can be seen absolutely killing it with her awesome dance steps to the catchy song. Dressed in a stunning white saree, she even nailed the hook step of the popular number. Her moves were in sync with the peppy beats and her epic performance won hearts online.

After being posted online, the clip garnered a whopping 55,000 views. Netizens were absolutely impressed over by Saheli’s performance and called her the best. Here are few ra eactions from netizens:

"Very nice song, lovely expression miss," one Instagram user wrote. "Extremely absolutely adorable, wonderful performance," another person says. "Terrific and brilliant," says a third person who commented.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?