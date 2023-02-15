Search icon
Desi girl raises the temperature with her hot dance moves to Pushpa's 'Saami Saami', viral video

The girl in the clip is identified as Saheli Rudra and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Desi girl raises the temperature with her hot dance moves to Pushpa's 'Saami Saami', viral video
New Delhi: Since its release, the song Saami Saami from the film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a fan favorite. There are also numerous videos on the Internet of people dancing to this upbeat song.  There is a latest inclusion to that list and shows a girl donning a beautiful white saree while dancing to the song. The girl in the clip is identified as Saheli Rudra and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

In the now-viral video, Saheli can be seen absolutely killing it with her awesome dance steps to the catchy song. Dressed in a stunning white saree, she even nailed the hook step of the popular number. Her moves were in sync with the peppy beats and her epic performance won hearts online.

After being posted online, the clip garnered a whopping 55,000 views. Netizens were absolutely impressed over by Saheli’s performance and called her the best. Here are few ra eactions from netizens:

"Very nice song, lovely expression miss," one Instagram user wrote. "Extremely absolutely adorable, wonderful performance," another person says. "Terrific and brilliant," says a third person who commented.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?

