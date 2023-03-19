Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi girl's jaw-dropping dance to Laila Main Laila in crowded market steals hearts online, viral video

. Now a video of a girl grooving to this peppy track on a crowded road has gone crazy viral on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Desi girl's jaw-dropping dance to Laila Main Laila in crowded market steals hearts online, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: If you're addicted with Instagram and various types of trending music in India, this viral dance video may not astound you. Many people joined the Laila Main Laila music trend by dancing and nailing the hook steps. The music is from the film Raees, which was released on December 21, 2016, and stars Shah Rukh Khan. Now a video of a girl grooving to this peppy track on a crowded road has gone crazy viral on Instagram. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Saheli Rudra. Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the girl showing her sizzling dance moves to the catchy song in the crowded market.  The girl can be seen energetically dancing, and onlookers around her are seen cheering for her. Her remarkable performance may inspire you to get up and dance as well.

The video has nearly 1.5 million views since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. The clip has also received nearly 62,000 likes. The comment section is flooded with words like "Amazing," "awesome," and "superb"

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Hot yaar,” posted a user. “Amazing super se bhi upar,” commented another. “What a killer perforamnce, loved it,” expressed a third. “Mazza aagya yr ,” wrote a fourth. Many netizens used fire emoticons to show their reactions to the dance video.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
XXX star Aabha Paul turns heads in sexy outfits, shares hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Smita Crishna-Godrej, India’s third-richest woman, her stake in Godrej empire and whopping net worth is…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.