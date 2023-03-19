Desi girl's jaw-dropping dance to Laila Main Laila in crowded market steals hearts online, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you're addicted with Instagram and various types of trending music in India, this viral dance video may not astound you. Many people joined the Laila Main Laila music trend by dancing and nailing the hook steps. The music is from the film Raees, which was released on December 21, 2016, and stars Shah Rukh Khan. Now a video of a girl grooving to this peppy track on a crowded road has gone crazy viral on Instagram. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Saheli Rudra. Take a look here:

The clip opens to show the girl showing her sizzling dance moves to the catchy song in the crowded market. The girl can be seen energetically dancing, and onlookers around her are seen cheering for her. Her remarkable performance may inspire you to get up and dance as well.

The video has nearly 1.5 million views since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. The clip has also received nearly 62,000 likes. The comment section is flooded with words like "Amazing," "awesome," and "superb"

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Hot yaar,” posted a user. “Amazing super se bhi upar,” commented another. “What a killer perforamnce, loved it,” expressed a third. “Mazza aagya yr ,” wrote a fourth. Many netizens used fire emoticons to show their reactions to the dance video.