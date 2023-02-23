'Aag laga di': Desi girl's sultry belly dance performance burns internet, viral video

screengrab

Viral video: Dances are always entertaining to watch. Many of us enjoy watching individuals and couples dominate the stage with their moves from the front row. And among these dances, there is always one that surprises people. Well, we all know the internet is full of videos of talented dancers, and one such woman's performance has piqued netizens' interest. So, a video of a girl performing an amazingly graceful belly dance has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on YouTube by a woman named Shreeprada Shrivastava and you won’t be able to stop watching it.

Shreeprada created magic in the video with her mesmerizing belly dance performance on Jasbir Jassi's popular track Koka. She was swaying to the upbeat beats playing in the background. Her fluid movements were the highlight of her enthralling performance, which you should not miss.

After being shared online, the video received over 3.6 million views. Netizens were blown away by the woman's graceful performance and lauded her in the comments section. The words "incredible," "hot," and "sultry" abound in the comments section.

Reactions:

"You just nailed it, girl," one Instagram user said. "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi," someone else said. "One of my fvr8s belly dancers," said a third. "This was amazing. Outstanding work!!!! "added a fourth. Many people also used fire and love-struck emoticons in their comments. What are your thoughts on this video?