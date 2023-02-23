Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Aag laga di': Desi girl's sultry belly dance performance burns internet, viral video

So, a video of a girl performing an amazingly graceful belly dance has gone viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

'Aag laga di': Desi girl's sultry belly dance performance burns internet, viral video
screengrab

Viral video: Dances are always entertaining to watch. Many of us enjoy watching individuals and couples dominate the stage with their moves from the front row. And among these dances, there is always one that surprises people. Well, we all know the internet is full of videos of talented dancers, and one such woman's performance has piqued netizens' interest. So, a video of a girl performing an amazingly graceful belly dance has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on YouTube by a woman named Shreeprada Shrivastava and you won’t be able to stop watching it. 

Shreeprada created magic in the video with her mesmerizing belly dance performance on Jasbir Jassi's popular track Koka. She was swaying to the upbeat beats playing in the background. Her fluid movements were the highlight of her enthralling performance, which you should not miss.

After being shared online, the video received over 3.6 million views. Netizens were blown away by the woman's graceful performance and lauded her in the comments section. The words "incredible," "hot," and "sultry" abound in the comments section.

Reactions:

"You just nailed it, girl," one Instagram user said. "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi," someone else said. "One of my fvr8s belly dancers," said a third. "This was amazing. Outstanding work!!!! "added a fourth. Many people also used fire and love-struck emoticons in their comments. What are your thoughts on this video?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
From Rs 80 crore home to multi-crore brand: Look at insanely expensive things Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma own
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in the mega battle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.