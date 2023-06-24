Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Obsessed' on road will steal your breath away, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Social media has transformed into a virtual stage where dancers from around the world showcase their mesmerizing moves to a global audience. Whether it's participating in viral dance challenges, performing well-choreographed routines, or simply indulging in impromptu dance sessions, the internet is teeming with an abundance of captivating dance videos. One such video that has recently taken the online world by storm features a talented girl dancing to Vicky Kaushal's hit song 'Obsessed'. The video, which has gone viral, has captivated viewers and garnered widespread praise for its impressive display of skill and dance. It was shared on Instagram by a user named Saheli Rudra.

This captivating video was posted just a few days ago, and within a short span of time, it has amassed an impressive 95,000 views. Additionally, it has garnered more than 6,000 likes and a flurry of comments from amazed viewers. Netizens have flooded the comment section with praises and admiration for the girl's sizzling dance performance, demonstrating the impact her talent has had on the audience.

One viewer expressed their deep admiration, wishing they possessed the same level of skill and exclaiming, "I wish I could dance like this. So, so, so good." Another individual was particularly enthralled by the girl's hair flips, highlighting this stylistic element and adding, "Those hair flips!!!" A third viewer succinctly conveyed their captivation by the performance, simply stating, "Gosh, obsessed." The mesmerizing head twirls in the video also caught the attention of a commenter who specifically mentioned them, saying, "That head twirls." Furthermore, another viewer joined the chorus of praise, enthusiastically declaring, "Always on fire."

The comments left by viewers reflect the overwhelming positive response to the girl's dance video. The level of admiration extends beyond just her exceptional dance skills, encompassing the stylistic nuances and elements she incorporates into her performance. Her ability to captivate the audience with her artistry and presence has left a lasting impression on viewers.

In the realm of social media, where talent and creativity find an ever-expanding audience, this girl's mesmerizing dance video has provided a global stage for her skills to shine. It serves as a testament to the power of dance to inspire, entertain, and unite people from all corners of the world. With each view, like, and comment, the impact of her performance resonates, encouraging others to appreciate and celebrate the beauty of dance.