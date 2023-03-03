'Madhuri bhi fail hai': Desi girl's sizzling performance to Dhak Dhak Karne Laga burns the internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you want to put a smile on your face right away, we have the perfect video for you. Well a girl donning a hot saree has won the hearts of many with his sexy smile and sizzling dance performance to Udit Narayan's popular song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta movie. Moreover, the girl was grooving in the downpours and let us tell you that the way she performed was the literal definition of "dance like nobody is watching". The viral video is shared on YouTube by user named Pic Share Official and it has garnered more than 378,000 views.

Watch the clip here:

In the over 1-minute clip, a woman dressed in hot black saree danced her heart out to Madhuri Dixit's iconic song. The woman thoroughly enjoyed her performance. You might want to get up and shake a leg with her after watching the viral footage.

The clip has been viewed over 378,000 times and received much praise. Netizens loved the performance and pointed out that her sizzling dance moves were totally "killer". The comments section is replete with many compliments. “So hot,” a user wrote.

“Madhuri bhi fail aapke saamne,” another user wrote.