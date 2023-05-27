Desi girl’s sensuous dance to Kon Disa Mein wows internet, video goes crazy viral

screengrab

New Delhi: People may now locate fascinating and novel content more quickly thanks to social media. With a few clicks, you can enter a universe of stuff you desire to see. If you were looking for dance performances, you might find this viral dance performance video useful. A girl can be seen in the video performing outstanding dance moves on the crowded street to popular peppy treack namely 'Kon Disa Mein'. Her video drew a lot of attention and became viral on the internet. Many people appreciated her dance talents, while others admired her 'latke jhatke'.

Saheli Rudra, an Instagram user, shared the video. In the now-viral video, the Saheli can be seen enthusiastically dancing to 'Kon Disa Mein' in the crowded. She did the hook-step wonderfully, and her enticing dancing gestures were incredible. The video is simply too incredible to overlook, and she even added her own flavour to the performance.

The video received over 30,000 likes after being shared online. Her dance performance wowed internet viewers, who rushed to the comments section to show their admiration.

Reaction from netizens:

"This is so lovely," someone said. "Mesmerising," said another. "I can't tell you how many times I've seen this. I watched it over 50 times. According to a third user, "it's given me a pure vibe of love." "Absolutely amazing and mesmerising, well done, Dear Saheli," said the fourth person.