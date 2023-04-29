Desi girl's 'dhuadar' dance to Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo burns internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Sonu Kakkar, and Sukhwinder Singh's popular song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo from the 2002 drama Dum has been a fan favourite since its release. Yana Gupta won millions of hearts just by dancing to this peppy track in the film. Now, a video of a girl dancing to the foot-tapping song in a sexy salwar suit has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens wanting to dance too. The clip is dropped on Twitter and it has so far amassed a whopping 8,000 views.

In the now viral clip, one can see a pretty girl , dressed in salwar suit, dancing to this peppy song. As she dances, users on Twitter can’t take their eyes off her and with her breathtaking dance moves you'll also wish to join her. Her killer dance moves, on-point expressions, and attarctive vibe are setting the internet on fire.

The video has had nearly 8,000 views since it was shared, and the figures are only growing. The clip has also received nearly 250 likes. The comment section is flooded with words like "hot," "sexy," and "amazing"

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

"Hot yaar," one person said. "Amazing super se bhi upar," stated another. "What a killer performance, I loved it," said a third. "Mazza aagya yr," wrote a fourth. Many netizens expressed their feelings about the dance video by using fire emoticons.