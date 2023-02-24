Viral video: Desi girl in sexy yellow saree raises the mercury with her dance moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani

screengrab

New Delhi: Be it a wedding or a farewell party at a college, the peppy song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Akshay Kumar's starrer Mohra, is one of the most popular tracks in every DJ’s playlist. The song not only makes you want to get up and dance, but it also has a positive vibe. And now, a video of a girl dancing to the iconic Bollywood song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani has gone viral online. The clip is shared on YouTube by channel named Satakshi Dey and it has so far amassed a whopping 2.2 million views.

The short video shows the girl in sexy yellow saree couple dancing to the catchy beats of the song in a wholesome way. As the song goes on, she grooves energetically and match her killer steps with the lyrics. She absolutely nailed the song's hook steps, and her on-point dance moves stood out.

After being shared online, the video received over two million views. Netizens enjoyed watching the video and expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

The following is how YouTube users reacted:

"She is so hot omg," one user commented. "She set the bar really high...no matter how many times I watch this, I'm loving it every time...you guys are awesome... killed it," another said. "Was looking for this full dance video for a long time and finally got it butt literally she rocked it yrr I had watched this many times butt still can't get over this I just loved ittt," a third said. "This dance video went viral..." wrote a fourth.