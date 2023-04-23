Desi girl in salwar suit turns on heat with steamy dance to Ooee Baba, video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos frequently become viral due to their entertainment appeal. Some clip may even urge you to dance to various upbeat tunes. However, one dancing video that has piqued the interest of many is eliciting varied reactions. Shared on Instagram, the video features a girl gracefully dancing to Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila’s hit track Ooee Baba. Her dancing skills impressed one and all on the internet. The video was shared by the account Devika and it has over 340,000 likes on it.

In the now-viral video, the girl can be seen donning a beautiful salwar suit and dancing with gusto to the peppy beats of the song. Well, her flawless dance moves were absolutely killer and she shook a leg to the catchy track like a pro. The girl absolutely enjoyed herself and her expressions are proof.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral and it has amassed over 340,000 likes after being shared. And needless to say that Insatgarm users thoroughly enjoyed the girl's performance and praised her in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“Thanks for making me smile so wide before I go to sleep!,” posted an individual. Another added, “Best thing on internet today.” “God bless you with great energy and spirit,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “OMG thats too hot.” “Sexy dance,” expressed a fifth.