Desi girl in hot saree shows off sizzling dance moves on 'Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko' song, viral video

So, a clip of a girl grooving to Govinda's 'Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko' song has gone insanely viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: We've got the perfect video for you if you're looking for something to brighten your day. You may have seen a slew of Instagram videos of people dancing to various songs. Some of them are pretty incredible and will quickly lift your spirits. Just like this one. So, a clip of a girl grooving to Govinda's 'Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko' song has gone insanely viral online. Shared on YouTube by a channel named Pic Share Official, the sensuous dance performance by the girl has been declared a superhit by social media users. 

In the viral video, the girl in the hot saree can be seen shaking a leg to 'Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko' song from the film Chhote Sarkar.She added her own flavour to the impressive dance performance with a little twist. We're sure her killer dance moves will have you spellbound. Furthermore, the woman's enthusiasm was entertaining to watch, and the video is worth watching.

The video received over 570,000 views after being shared online. Netizens praised the woman's dance performance in the comments section. 


Reactions:

"You just nailed it, girl," wrote one user. "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi," said another. "One of my fvr8s dancers," a third said. "This was incredible. Excellent work!!!! "wrote fourth. In addition, many people used fire and love-struck emoticons in their comments. What do you think of this video?

