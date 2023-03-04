Headlines

Desi girl dances to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, reaction of onlookers is now a viral video

The viral clip shows Bhoomi donning sexy attire while grooving to the song and slaying the hook step of the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

New Delhi: At the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's film is unstoppable. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is having a dream run at the box office. After a four-year hiatus, SRK returned to the big screen. Needless to say, fans had high expectations for Pathaan, and the team delivered. The film has already grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. It is now on track to surpass the Rs 530-crore mark in India. Pathaan is easily described as the year's first blockbuster film.

The world has been gripped by 'Pathaan' fever. We occasionally see videos of social media influencers and fans recreating and dancing to the film's songs.  Now, a new video of an Indian girl dancing to the movie's hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in front of SRK's bungalow Mannat has gone viral on the internet. The viral clip is shared on Instagram by a user named Bhoomi Gandhi and it has so far received 131,000 likes.

The viral clip shows Bhoomi donning sexy attire while grooving to the song and slaying the hook step of the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Her energy levels are simply unmatchable and trust us the clip is a delight to watch. 

The video has over 131,000 likes and numerous comments. Desi Instagram users praised the dance video and the woman for her power-packed performance in front of so many people. Many netizens also remarked on how SRK has once again proven to be a global star.

The following is how Instagram users reacted:
"Awesome girl, you nailed it," commented one Instagram user. "Extremely energetic performance," another said. "Jigra chahiye itne logo ke saamne dance karne ka bhi.," a third said. Many people used heart emoticons to express their emotions. What are your thoughts on the video?

